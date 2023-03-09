THE ABOVE TOPIC is a constant issue among bowlers. In the Feb. issue of “Bowling This Month”, frequent contributor Juha Maja discusses one aspect of improving lane play and that is ball motion. Muja has been a professional bowling coach for over 20 years and has coached national bowling teams including Finland, Romania, and the Czech Republic.
He starts his article with a surprising statement concerning ball motion. Stating it used to be “skid, roll, and hook.” Now he claims its “skid, hook, and roll.” No matter which one you believe, the three phases provide the foundation for knowing what your ball is going to do as it travels down the lane.
If you want to know about lane play and make better choices, you must be capable of noticing what is happening with your ball and use the proper abilities to adjust to the lanes. Muja insists the first step is improving your vision.
When he speaks of improving your vision, he is talking about ball motion and what happens in the short time your ball is on the lanes. That includes recognizing your breakpoint, to where and when your ball begin to roll, to where and when it begins to hook. If you think about it, that’s a lot to be aware of.
Let’s begin talking about ball motion by using a basic observation. The higher the rev rate, the better your chances are of observing the different ball motions. But the drawback is they occur at a faster rate. With lower rev rates, they are calmer but they occur slightly slower.
Muja also suggests that when studying ball motion, you use a more aggressive ball with a colorful cover stock because it displays the various phases of ball movement. Much of his suggestions should be done at practice with a coach.
Muja suggests the first thing to discuss with ball motion is the breakpoint. It is an important ingredient of lane play, and should be rather simple to find. In basic terms, for the right-handed bowler, it’s the point where the ball goes left, and for the left-handed bowler, it’s the point where the ball moves to the right.
It should be noted the breakpoint is not where the ball starts to hook (which is a point much before the breakpoint). Seeing your breakpoint denotes two events – the board on where it occurs and the distance down the lane where it happens.
Once you recognize the board where your breakpoint occurs, then you can look for the distance, which is a little more difficult, especially if you’re bowling on lanes without hashmarks that are located on numerous Brunswick lanes.
It’s not a bad idea to have some sort of response routine to verify what you are seeing. If you are practicing, it can be a video, but if you’re in league, your best bet is another bowler who can tell you where your breakpoint is. Once you have discovered your breakpoint, you can move on to the next step which is recognizing the roll phrase of your ball.
The roll phase of your ball is when the revolution and path are the same, with the ball remaining as steady as it’s going to be. This usually occurs just prior to the pins.
When you are working on this part of your game, you should slow everything down and use the dryest lane you can find. The reason is to get the ball to roll as much as you can so you can teach yourself to see the roll.
You shouldn’t be concerned about generating decent ball movement at this time. Your main concern is to generate roll that is simpler to notice so you can be trained to know where your roll phase begins. Once your ability to discover where your ball begins to roll, you can go to more speed and use more oiled lanes.
When you begin to see the roll phase correctly, your next step is to begin to pick up the distance to see how long your ball is rolling before the pins. Just like knowing the distance of the breakpoint, knowing the length of the roll phase is critical to good ball motion.
The roll phase is a significant part of the game that many bowlers don’t pay attention to because they haven’t trained their eyes to become aware of it. Most bowlers do know that the ball has to roll before it contacts the pins. But they don’t have any idea how much is too much or not enough.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
