STONEBORO – China’s saber rattling over how the U.S. is backing Taiwan is hitting local farmers.
China was a major buyer of merino wool – which is produced by merino sheep like the ones raised at Calvert Farm in Coolspring Township.
“We ticked China off,’’ Jody Calvert, who along with his wife, Christine, own and operate the farm said. “They were one of the biggest buyers of American wool. But they’ve really pulled back.’’
In addition to merino sheep, the couple had Shropshire sheep on exhibit at The Great Stoneboro Fair. Shropshire is a breed raised for meat.
“Merino wool is what fine wool sweaters, socks, scarves and other wool clothing is made of,’’ Christine said.
When the Calverts tried over the summer to sell their merino wool, they found brutally low prices.
“The price per pound was so low it didn’t cover our costs,’’ Jody said.
Over the past year China has been has been flexing its military muscle as part of its campaign to establish dominance in the west Pacific.
That doesn’t bode well for American wool producers.
But the industry is fighting back in an unusual way. It has found wool makes good fertilizer.
Christine acknowledges she and her husband were a little skeptical. So they conducted their own test.
They grow pepper plants on their farm, so they tried one batch with wool in the soil and the other without.
“The pepper plants with wool did much better,’’ Christine said. “They were bigger and tastier.’’
The wool industry’s marketing strategy for small gardeners includes offering “wool pellets’’ that can easily be sprinkled into the soil.
But this may not as easy as it sounds. In adding up the costs of the equipment and type of buildings needed to create wool pellets fetches $250,000, Jody said.
“It’s not something affordable to get into,’’ he added. “So we’re going to wait and see how things go.’’
