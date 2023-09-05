JAMESTOWN – A pair of relative newcomers to the area were having a field day Tuesday at the 79th annual Jamestown Community Fair.
Trish Alloway and Nadine DiBernardo headed the fair’s show horse competition.
“I just love your country,’’ said Alloway, a native of Hereford, England.
She traveled to the U.S. 25 years ago with her husband and settled in Springfield Township, where they ran a family farm. They retired to the Jamestown area several years ago.
DiBernardo and her husband also moved to Jamestown several years ago from Pittsburgh.
Both women said they were enticed by the area’s slow-paced way of life.
“When you’re in the city, you’re always going fast,’’ DiBernardo said. “It’s a slower lifestyle here.’’
They also were trying to boost interest in the fair’s horse show this year. Prizes will be given to each entry whether they win or not.
“There wasn’t one local place where we asked for a donation that didn’t give something,’’ DiBernardo said.
Even with the leisurely pace, the fair offered one hurried moment. People were lined up to get their entries in before the evening deadline. The fair runs through Saturday.
Visitors can shift down a few gears to visit the antique tractor show. Various antique mechanized equipment were on display.
Marcus Hunt of Adamsville enjoyed showing off his 1920s0-era walking plow. Its tiny 3-horsepower engine was enough to get the job done, he said.
After hearing that, a fairgoer gave a chuckle, which was almost taken as an insult by Hunt.
“It could use a 12-inch plow,’’ he responded.
In its day, the plow sold for nearly $500 – more than a standard Ford Model T.
“They weren’t cheap,’’ Hunt said.
Don Weimert of Jamestown had a handful with his extra tall Indian corn stalk.
“It’s pushing 12 feet high,’’ Weimert said.
Ava Pruskowski of Sandy Lake was busy caring for her two Jersey cows entered into competition: Annabelle, 2, and Pink, 5.
A senior at Lakeview High School, Pruskowski has never lived on a farm – but had friends who do.
“I have couple of my friends in 4-H and I wanted to try this,’’ she said.
Lakeview School District rang in the new year on Aug. 24. While Pruskowski is missing classes, she made arrangements with the district to attend the fair.
“I’m still responsible for doing all my work online,’’ she said.
The fair’s schedule is pretty packed for free events. But upcoming major grandstand events, such as evening truck and tractor pull contests and Saturday’s demolition derby, cost $10. The garden tractor pull contest 6:30 p.m. Wednesday is $6.
Amusement ride tickets are $1 each for admission to bouncy house and other inflatable attractions fetching 2 tickets and thrill rides cost 4 tickets. A $20 wrist band covers all amusements packages for the day.
Things got a little dicey for amusement rides this year, said Joe Nuhfer, the fair’s president. At the start of the year he learned the fair’s regular amusement provider wasn’t available.
“I was on the phone for months trying to get somebody,’’ Nuhfer said.
A Hermitage company stepped in to fill the void.
Greenville Area School District also helped out by donating the old lights from its football stadium.
“They were really nice people to deal with,’’ he said of the school district’s donation. “These lights really light up the tractor pit area.’’
