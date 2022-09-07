Jamestown Community Fair crowned Elizabeth Figiel Tuesday night to mark the fair’s opening night. The ceremony took place in Jamestown High School.
The 78th annual fair continues through Saturday, with judging ongoing throughout the week, truck and tractor pulls tonight and Friday and a demolition derby at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Musical acts on the stage are Ruby at 5 p.m., the Basement Band at 6 p.m. and Tug Creek at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; Southern Outlaws at 5 p.m. and the Band Hannah at 8:30 p.m. Friday; and the Randall Brothers Duo at 3 p.m. and Brett Allen Morgan at 8:15 p.m.
The fair parade is Saturday at 1 p.m., with staging at Jackson and Main streets beginning at noon. The parade will be televised live on Armstrong Cable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.