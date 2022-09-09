The Jackson Center Volunteer Fire Company is hosting its second annual golf scramble on Sept. 24 at Pine Hill Golf Course 263 Leech Road, Greenville. Shotgun start will take place at 9 a.m.
Registration is available online at jacksoncenterfire.com and printable registrations are available on the website or from a member. Golfers can also register beginning at 8 a.m. on the day of the event. The cost for a four-person team is $320.
There will be Amish donuts at the start, and other food and beverages provided throughout the day. There will also be a raffle auction, 50-50 drawing, Mulligan, and putting contests throughout the day. New this year is a chance at $10,000 for a hole-in-one. The first-place team will be awarded $1,000 and the second-place team $500.
The company just wrapped up its first season selling breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the Great Stoneboro Fair in the former Vincent United Methodist Church booth, behind the grandstands. Funds raised from this event benefit the continued payment and purchasing of new apparatus, provide training opportunities, and regular operating expenses.
JCVFC proudly serves the Borough of Jackson Center, Jackson Township, and Worth Township and supports mutual aid to surrounding communities. The company currently has about 20 active volunteer firefighters and has responded to 103 emergency calls year to date. The company is now Quick Response Service (QRS) certified, which allows the company to assist ambulance services with certain medical emergencies.
