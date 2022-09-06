Junior Achievement of Western PA is again looking to showcase and celebrate 18 youths in our communities through the initiative 18 Under Eighteen. Earlier this year, the organization recognized the inaugural class, which represented a diverse cross-section of the region and had varied backgrounds, each eager to make a difference.
JA is seeking nominations for their second class starting now through Oct. 28, with selected candidates debuting on Jan. 10. An awards presentation will take place on Feb. 7 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
“This program is a way for JA to honor young people from across our region, who have demonstrated leadership on and off the field,” said Patrice Matamoros, President of Junior Achievement of Western PA. “We are excited to discover another talented and passionate group and connect them to opportunities that can propel them in their personal and professional journeys.”
Students selected for 18 Under Eighteen will represent a wide range of strengths, interests and skills that embody how they have distinguished themselves as leaders and role models, using their abilities to succeed in raising money, volunteering, and/or engaging in entrepreneurial pursuits. Candidates will be chosen by a diverse panel of judges in the corporate, non-profit, community, and educational sectors of our region.
Honorees also receive benefits of recognition in the media, leadership training and real-life experiences such as mentoring and job shadowing through local leaders and organizations.
JA will accept nominations for individuals 18 years or younger residing in the 56-county footprint of western PA and northern West Virginia. Parents, teachers and peers can nominate individuals electronically at westernpa.ja.org. Nominations will close at noon Oct. 28.
“Last year, we connected many of the honorees to additional opportunities that lead to benefits such as scholarships or new relationships. We are committed to helping them in any way we can,” said Matamoros.
Organizations looking to support 18 Under Eighteen can contact Bill Lucas at blucas@jawesternpa.org.
To learn more about 18 Under Eighteen, visit www.jawesternpa.org.
