The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team is looking to punch a return ticket to Hershey today when it faces Greensburg Central Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals.
The following is a preview capsule of the game:
Who: Kennedy Catholic (24-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (24-5).
What: PIAA Class 2A semifinals.
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: North Allegheny High School in Wexford.
Key Players: Kennedy Catholic — Layke Fields (6-foot Soph. forward/center) 19.0 ppg., Bella Magestro (5-8 Fr. guard) 12.2; Isabella Bianco (6-0 Sr. guard/forward) 9.4, Monique Vincent (5-5 Soph. point guard) 8.7, Hayden Keith (5-8 Sr. guard) 7.6, Cassie Dancak (6-0 Sr. guard/forward) 6.4. Greensburg Central Catholic — Mya Morgan (Jr. guard) 18.1; Erica Gribble (Fr. guard) 17.3, Avery Davis (Jr. guard) 12.3, Cara Dupilka (Jr. guard), Cadie Peters (Sr. center). No heights listed.
Bonus Shots: Coach Justin Magestro’s Kennedy Catholic Golden Eagles are back in the PIAA semifinals for the second straight year and are looking to return to ChocolateTown for the state championship game. ... Last year, KC beat North Clarion, Shanksville-Stonycreek, Otto-Eldred, and Portage to advance to the PIAA Class 1A championship game, a 66-54 loss to Northumberland Christian. ... In Class 2A this year, KC has defeated Brentwood (77-20), Burgettstown (56-39), and Bishop McCort (60-48) in the state playoffs. ... In Friday’s quarterfinal win over Bishop McCort, Fields was on fire as she went 15-of-15 from the field for 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Vincent scored 12 and Bianco 10 while Magestro dished out 12 assists. ... Against Brentwood, five players scored in double digits (Keith 24, Fields 13, Vincent 12, Dancak 11, Magestro 10). ... Magestro rifled in 29 points (seven treys) and Fields had 10 against Burgettstown. ... Fields achieved a rare feat last year, being named an All-State selection as a freshman. She is already approaching 900 career points (860) and has over 500 rebounds. ... This will be KC’s ninth appearance in the PIAA semifinals (1976, 1980, 1984, 1988, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2022). ... KC captured the program’s only state championship in 2001, a 48-46 win over Pottsville Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary. The Golden Eagles lost in the finals last year and in 1984 (64-49 loss to Marian Catholic). ... KC, which won its 13th straight
