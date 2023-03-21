The Kennedy Catholic High girls basketball team departed for Hershey on Wednesday morning for another shot at winning a state title.
The Golden Eagles headed east and got in one final practice at Harrisburg Academy in Wormleysburg, which is just across the Susquehanna River from Harrisburg.
Today, KC faces Homer- Center in the championship game. The following is a preview capsule of today’s game:
Who: Kennedy Catholic (25-4) vs. Homer-Center (24-7).
What: PIAA Class 2A championship game.
When: Noon. Today.
Where: Giant Center in Hershey.
Key Players: Kennedy Catholic — Layke Fields (6-0 Soph. forward/center) 19.1 ppg., Bella Magestro (5-8 Fr. guard) 12.1; Isabella Bianco (6-0 Sr. guard/forward) 9.4, Monique Vincent (5-5 Soph. point guard) 8.8, Hayden Keith (5-8 Sr. guard) 7.4, Cassie Dancak (6-0 Sr. guard/forward) 6.2. Homer-Center — Macy Sardone (5-7 Sr. guard) 18.0, Molly Kosmack (6-0 Sr. center) 13.7, Alaina Fabin (5-11 Jr. guard) 8.2, Isabella Arone (Fr.) 4.7, Ashlynn Kerr (5-6 Jr.) 3.5, Meegan Williams (5-7 Jr. guard) 3.1, Anna Cutchall (5-2 Sr. guard), 2.8.
Bonus Shots: Kennedy Catholic is making its fourth appearance in a state championship game. KC’s lone PIAA title was 22 years ago (2001) when it beat Pottsville Nativity BVM (48-46). The program dropped championship games to Marian Catholic (64-49) in 1984 and fell in the 1A title game last season to Northumberland Christian (66-54). ... KC is the first girls program to reach state championship games in back-to-back seasons. The other local girls teams who have competed in title games are Sharpsville (1973 and 1981), Lakeview (1982), and West Middlesex (2019). KC’s 2001 title is the only girls state title among those teams. ... Thursday’s game could be a defensive battle as KC coach Justin Magestro and Homer-Center coach Nick Moore stress defense with the goal of allowing 30 points per game. ... KC, which has won 23 straight games, has ousted Brentwood (77-20), Burgettstown (56-39), Bishop McCort (60-48) and Greensburg Central Catholic (56-44) in the PIAA playoffs. ... In Monday’s semifinal win over GCC, Fields fired in 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Vincent scored 13 points, and Magestro had 10. ... Fields went a perfect 15-of-15 from the field for 30 points in the win over Bishop McCort, Vincent scored 12 points, and Bianco 10. ... Magestro fired in 29 points in the win over Burgettstown and Fields scored 10. ... In the PIAA opener against Brentwood, five KC players scored in double digits (Keith 24, Fields 13, Vincent 12, Dancak 11, Magestro 10). ... Fields, an All-State 2nd Team selection as a freshman last season, has already scored 882 career points and 500-plus rebounds. ... KC bulked up its schedule this year to play larger schools and it has paid off. The team’s four losses are against Class 6A Norwin, 4A North Catholic, and played West Virginia teams Morgantown and University at the UHS Shootout early in the season. Morgantown captured the West Virginia 4A state title. University made a playoff run (lost to Morgantown in regional playoffs), Norwin’s run ended on Monday with a loss to Cedar Cliff in the PIAA Class 6A semifinals, and Blackhawk beat North Catholic, 45-40, in the Class 4A semifinals on Tuesday at New Castle High
