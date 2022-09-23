Graduates of Kennedy Catholic School Class of 2022 have earned the following awards totaling $1,697,592.
Paul Cianci - Red and White Scholarship - Youngstown State University $2,000 per year for a total of $8,000.
Gabriel Clark - Board of Governors Scholarship - Slippery Rock University $8,000 per year for a total of $32,000.
Mark David Cochenour - University Award and Erie Diocese and Sisters of Mercy Heritage Awards - Mercyhurst University $20,000 and $1,000 per year for a total of $84,000.
Dior Crumby - Cathedral Achievement Scholarship - University of Pittsburgh $5,000 per year for a total of $20,000; Mercer County Frontiers Club Scholarship, $500; Rose Marrow Nursing Scholarship, $1,000; Carolina DiPaolo Pompa Memorial Scholarship, $1,500.
Isabellah DiNardo - Full Athletic Scholarship - University of Illinois Springfield $58,000 per year for a total of $232,000.
Stargell Fuhr - Dean’s Award, Lycoming Warrior Award, and Crever Award - Lycoming College $25,000, $1,000, and $5,000 per year for a total of $124,000.
Sara Gonzalez - Duquesne University Academic Scholarship - Duquesne University $19,000 per year for a total of $76,000.
Julianne Johnson - Tom Burns Academic All-Star Award, $150.
Alayjah Jones - Go First Scholarship - West Virginia University $1,500 per year for $6,000.
Eunbin Kang - Academic Excellence Scholarship - University of Utah, $38,000.
Malik Lamkins-Rudolph - New American University Dean’s Award - Arizona State University, $10,000 per year for a total of $40,000; Lee Michael Shimshock Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Jordan Lewis - Dean’s Scholarship - Youngstown State University $3,000 per year for a total of $12,000; Strimbu Memorial Scholarship Award, $2,000; Donald & Sylvia Stull and Joseph & Barbara Carr Scholarship, $4,800; Team Rich Scholarship, $1,000.
Sophia Lombardi - Duquesne University Academic Scholarship and the Horizon Award - Duquesne University, $21,000 and $2,500 for a total of $94,000; Buhl Regional Health Foundation Scholarship, $5,000; April T. Bocian Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Donald & Sylvia Stull and Joseph & Barbara Carr Scholarship, $4,800; Lee Michael Shimshock Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Aidan Macri - President’s Achievement Award - Kent State University $7,500 per year for a total of $30,000.
Thomas Malvar - Sage Scholarship, $1,000; Donald & Sylvia Stull and Joseph & Barbara Carr Scholarship, $4,800.
Annie Nguyen - Mason Distinction Scholarship and the Mason Idea Scholarship - George Mason University, $18,000 and $3,000 per year for a total of $84,000.
Oriana Nguyen - Global Select Scholarship - Wichita State University, $4,800 per year for a total of $19,200.
Valerie Nguyen - International President’s Award - Youngstown State University, $4,000 per year for a total of $16,000.
Cord Pocza - Thiel College Merit Scholarship Award - Thiel College, $20,500 per year for a total of $82,000.
Alison Schultz - Duquesne University Academic Scholarship - Duquesne University, $21,000 per year for a total of $84,000, Donald & Sylvia Stull and Joseph & Barbara Carr Scholarship, $4,800.
Kole Tarary - Dean’s Scholarship - Hiram College $8,000; $32,000
Aaron Wasser - Maroon and Gold Award, Erie Diocesan High School Grant, the Erie Diocesian Parish Grant, and the Trustee Award - Gannon University, $15,500, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000 per year for a total of $101,500.
Zyonna Wells - Maroon and Gold Award, Erie Diocesan High School Grant, the Erie Diocesian Parish Grant, and the Gannon Diversity Award - Gannon University, $15,500, $3,000, $2,000, and $2,000 per year for a total of $105,500.
Sophia Wilds - Knight Achievement Award, Erie Diocesan High School Grant and the Erie Diocesian Parish Grant - Gannon University, $18,500, $3,000, and $2,000 per year for a total of $112,500.
Ryan Wilson - Grove City College Scholarship $1,000; 2022 Kurt R Weiss Scholarship for Wish Kids, $100.
Marissa Winland - Founders Scholarship - Geneva College, $15,500 per year for a total of $62,000.
Ashley Wood - Penn State Behrend Chancellor’s Scholarship - Penn State University $3,000 per year for a total of $12,000; Anthony Cashier Memorial Award from the American Legion,Sharon Post 299, $1,000; Cafaro Scholarship, $3,000; Frank J. Nagy Shenango Valley Urban League Scholarship, $1,000; Shenango Valley Credit Union Scholarship $500; Farrell Wolves Club Den IV Scholarship, $500; Hermitage Lions Club Scholarship, $500; Rotary Club, $1,000; Donald & Sylvia Stull and Joseph & Barbara Carr Scholarship, $4,800; NWPA Area Labor Federation Scholarship, $500; Pennstar Federal Credit Union, $500; PA AFl-CIO 2021 Essay Contest, $500; Rotary Club Scholarship, $1,000.
Jude Yurisic - University Scholarship - Case Western Reserve University, $26,500 per year for a total of $106,000; Tom Burns Academic All-Star Award, $150; Carol H. Wassil Foundation Scholarship, $1,000; Donald & Sylvia Stull and Joseph & Barbara Carr Scholarship, $4,800.
