Kennedy Catholic High School
Commencement: 7 p.m., Friday, June 2, at Kennedy Catholic High School.
Valedictorian: Princess Cierra Ochweri
Salutatorian: Aidan Oneill Churlik
Baccalaureate: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Kennedy Catholic High School.
GRADUATES: Isabella Emma Bianco, Alexander Simon Carr, Thapanapong Chuensomtoy, Aidan Oneill Churlik, Faith Marie Clayton-Tate, Wesley Jay Cox, Cassandra Joy Dancak, Isaiah Samaj Daniels, Noah J. DelMaramo, Jermaine Marquis Dunlap, Lydia Grove, Remington Hart, Alexander D. Kavanagh, Hayden Lynne Keith, Brooke Nicole Kirkpatrick, Gino Lee Lane, Giang (Jade) Nguyen, Thanh Mai Nguyen, Princess Cierra Ochweri, Nicholas Alexander Ondo, Daniel M. Simpson, Elijah Dwayne Montell Smith, Maxwell R. Southworth, Alaina K. Suhar, Destynee Rose Tatta, Emerson Skyler Unrue, Alana M. Utlak, Sean Yeager
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.