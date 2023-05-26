Kennedy Catholic held a Signing Day May 1 for students who announced their intent to pursue higher education or a career in the military at a signing assembly for students in grades seven through 12.
The younger students celebrated and cheered for the seniors as guidance counselor Allison Zreliak announced each student’s chosen post high-school destination and their field of study. and what field of study they will enter into.
Among the signees were valedictorian Princess Ochweri, who will attend Stanford, and salutatorian Aidan Churlik, who will study at Miami University.
