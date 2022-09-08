I have a dirty secret I’d like to share with everyone...I kill plants. Not on purpose of course, I tried everything from Cactus to Aloe Plants but always find a way to send them back to the Earth. It always starts out the same way with me: I water, then add more water, I bring the plant inside and then outside. I mess with the soil, constantly adding nutrients. I was told that I gave the plants too much love! I guess killing things with love is partly due to my heritage: Italian and Greek. One other mistake that I made, was always feeling the need to take the plant and move it from one pot to another. Apparently, this is called transplant shock. A plant that is newly dug up and moved from one place to the another may show signs of: wilting, falling leaves, dying branches, abrupt fall of flowers or fruit, or it might die altogether. I guess moving a plant from one environment to another cannot be performed without some degree of transplant damage to the plant. As I researched this more, it was the roots themselves that were most affected. Then the branches and leafage followed suit. Roots are invisible to the human eye, yet are vital for the life of a healthy plant. I am wondering if anyone is getting the idea that this lesson can apply to other areas of life, say for example, with children. Did you know that in the book of Psalms it addresses children as, “gifts?” (Ps. 127:3). The Scripture often speaks to the importance of children, in fact, one of the rare times we find Jesus Christ angry is an instance centering around children. Mark 10 reads, “And they were bringing children to him that he might touch them, and the disciples rebuked them. But when Jesus saw it, he was indignant and said to them, “Let the children come to me; do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God. Truly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it.” And he took them in his arms and blessed them, laying his hands on them.” In the original Greek, the term indignant means, “to be greatly afflicted.” The idea is that when Jesus saw what the disciples was doing He became moved with indignation and was very displeased. One can easily imagine the scene... Jesus is happily meeting families and they feel comfortable enough to entrust their most precious entities to Him, their children. Jesus has a large smile on his face as He takes and embraces each child. Probably looking in their eyes, calling them by name, and then putting His gentle hand on top of their wee heads and saying a blessing over them. AND THEN... All of a sudden His disciples, of all people, were acting like linebackers creating obstacles between the children and Jesus. Then. Jesus. blew. up. I wish I could of seen this happen. He was angry because children are gifts and it showed that the disciples, the people who should have ensured a way for the children to get as close to our Lord as possible were the ones preventing them. This reveals something about what Jesus values doesn’t it? When people are in the position to help the vulnerable, they should. Let’s go back to transplant shock before I end. There is a lesson here for us, namely, the importance of consistency and stability. Plants and children need time to grow, especially when young and tender. Those tiny roots have to be kept safe so that one day they will grow strong. Then, we watch them grow and give birth to beautiful fruit and God intended. Proverbs 31:8 “Speak out on behalf of the voiceless, and for the rights of all who are vulnerable.”
