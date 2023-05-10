LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP – ackawannock Township will hold a large-item trash pickup during refuse collection next week. Starting Monday, May 15, Tri-County Industries trash haulers will collect large items along with the regular weekly trash pickup.
All residents should leave bulk and large items at the roadside the night before their regular trash collection day.
These items are prohibited from collection in the bulk cleanup:
Tires; dirt or sod; batteries; construction debris including lumber, brick, stone, drywall, tile and shingles; liquids; hazardous materials; computers and computer accessories; televisions; fluorescent bulbs; propane tanks; anything containing freon including refrigerators, air conditioners (unless the coolant has been removed); and regular trash.
Residents can leave out paint cans if the lid has been removed and the contents have dried out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.