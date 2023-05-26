LAKEVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
Commencement: 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Lakeview School District Stadium. In the event of rain, the ceremony will take place at noon, Saturday, June 3 in the stadium.
Valedictorian and salutatorian: TBD
Baccalaureate: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, in Lakeview Middle-High School Auditorium.
GRADUATES: Mason F. Adams, Kady R. Alexander, Carly E. Amon, Chloe K. Bacher, Jacob A. Bennefield, Lilith A. Blasco, Rileigh A. Boitnott, Jaide L. Bowmer, Jaili A. Bowmer, Jordan A. Coast, Elsa K. Cole, Priscilla M. Cole, Sean D. Cole, Timothy W. Cole, Grace L. Cyphert, Lainie L. Davis,
Kaden A. Drew, Katie R. Ferlin, Jonathan R. Foust, Kelsey L. Galentine, Chase M. Grimm, James M. Harrison, Hayden B. Hensch, Caden J. Hinkson, Chase B. Hostetler, Colson M. Jenkins, Jack J. Jolley, Delaney M. Kepner, Chelsea M. Kocher, Thomas C. Lewis, Nicholas A. Marini, Anthony M. Markijohn, Jared B. Marsh, Nathaniel R. Martin, Taylor J. Matteson,
Jaden E. Mazon, Kenneth L. Mazon, Kyle J. McFadden, Roman J. McKay, Noah M. Miller, Madison P. Moody, Makayla E. Moose, Lauren R. Oliver, Deven L. Olson, Joshua B. Palmer, Jasmine M. Parker, Alaina M. Peltonen, Cameron T. Pence, Zoe A. Proper,
Laci M. Redfoot, Lydia M. Reed, Marissa J. Reither, Alexus M. Rombold, Jackson C. Roseberry, Noah M. Rotz, Evan L. Sanford, Adelle O. Sealand, Kelsey L. Seddon, Susie M. Shetler, Sydney L. Shilling, Kylie A. Steen, William S. Trubic, Mairi A. Voorhees, Elliana M. Willetts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.