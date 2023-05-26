LAKEVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

lakeview logo

Commencement: 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Lakeview School District Stadium. In the event of rain, the ceremony will take place at noon, Saturday, June 3 in the stadium.

Valedictorian and salutatorian: TBD

Baccalaureate: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, in Lakeview Middle-High School Auditorium.

GRADUATES: Mason F. Adams, Kady R. Alexander, Carly E. Amon, Chloe K. Bacher, Jacob A. Bennefield, Lilith A. Blasco, Rileigh A. Boitnott, Jaide L. Bowmer, Jaili A. Bowmer, Jordan A. Coast, Elsa K. Cole, Priscilla M. Cole, Sean D. Cole, Timothy W. Cole, Grace L. Cyphert, Lainie L. Davis,

Kaden A. Drew, Katie R. Ferlin, Jonathan R. Foust, Kelsey L. Galentine, Chase M. Grimm, James M. Harrison, Hayden B. Hensch, Caden J. Hinkson, Chase B. Hostetler, Colson M. Jenkins, Jack J. Jolley, Delaney M. Kepner, Chelsea M. Kocher, Thomas C. Lewis, Nicholas A. Marini, Anthony M. Markijohn, Jared B. Marsh, Nathaniel R. Martin, Taylor J. Matteson,

Jaden E. Mazon, Kenneth L. Mazon, Kyle J. McFadden, Roman J. McKay, Noah M. Miller, Madison P. Moody, Makayla E. Moose, Lauren R. Oliver, Deven L. Olson, Joshua B. Palmer, Jasmine M. Parker, Alaina M. Peltonen, Cameron T. Pence, Zoe A. Proper,

Laci M. Redfoot, Lydia M. Reed, Marissa J. Reither, Alexus M. Rombold, Jackson C. Roseberry, Noah M. Rotz, Evan L. Sanford, Adelle O. Sealand, Kelsey L. Seddon, Susie M. Shetler, Sydney L. Shilling, Kylie A. Steen, William S. Trubic, Mairi A. Voorhees, Elliana M. Willetts.

