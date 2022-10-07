The League of Women Voters of Mercer County will hold a candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Hickory VFW. The League of Women Voters have invited candidates running to represent Mercer County in the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representatives been invited to participate.
The questions will focus on issues important to Mercer County and the state.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions of the candidates.
