HERMITAGE
MAJOR DIVISION
• Bayer Crete Pirates 10, Alfredo’s Insurance 0 (5 inn.) — At the Carl Harris Little League Complex in Hermitage, the Pirates grabbed the win in the opening game of the season.
Troy Martin led Bayer Crete with a double and two singles, Will Geisel doubled and singled, Jordan Bochert ripped two singles, and Evan Montesano contributed a single.
Tompkins and Brodie each singled for Alfredo’s Insurance.
Geisel, Carter Hicks, and Martin pitched for the Pirates. Geisel struck out four and gave up no hits in two innings. Hicks fanned five and allowed one hit while Martin collected three strikeouts and gave up one hit.
For Alfredo’s, Carter Fertig compiled 10 strikeouts and allowed four hits in four innings on the mound. Matlock also pitched and gave up four hits.
• Hermitage Little League Opening Day Ceremonies are at 5:30 p.m. today prior to the games.
Mike Bochert reported that over 220 kids are signed up with 20 teams from T-Ball to the Major Division.
“We are very excited to get the season started and looking forward to a great season,” said Bochert. “I would personally like to thank our many sponsors for being a part of Hermitage Little League.”
HERMITAGE FARM
• Synergy Insurance Astros 11, Pine Hollow Motors Mets 9 — Maddex Tomko, Andrew Ansell, and Mason Hand combined to strike out 16 batters in the win for the Astros.
Hand doubled and scored three times for Synergy Insurance, Gabe Battin scored three runs, Ansell and Tomko both singled and scored twice, and Vito Multari and Marcus George had one single each.
For the Mets, Mylan Schweiss had two hits and and drove in two runs, Gino Squatrito singled and had two RBIs, Conlin Songer and Dester Wiess both doubled and scored a run, and Jett Hruska contributed two hits and two RBIs.
ALSO
• Becker Crane 4, Laskey’s 0 — Luke Becker pitched three innings with seven strikeouts and Ian Staples and Luca Squatrito closed it out with six strikeouts.
Seth Lordo went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Becker ripped two singles, and Dominic Gottuso scored twice.
B.Bodien and L.Perks combined for nine strikeouts for Laskey’s.
Bodien, R.Donatelli, and Sweeney each singled.
