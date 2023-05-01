SHARON – Michael Anthony Productions is hosting a gathering for those interested in appearing as extras in its TV pilot “Why Me?’
The meeting is a program format that runs from 5 to 7 p.m. May 10, at Haitian Sensation Coffee, 76 Shenango Ave., in downtown Sharon.
The city of Farrell is allowing the entertainment company to use its council chambers, located in the municipal building, for filming a court scene on Saturday, May 27.
Extras will be needed to fill the mock court gallery and play a judge, jurors, reporters and other characters. Extras won’t be paid for their services but the company said it will be an opportunity for breaking into acting.
Preferably extras 18 and older are being sought. But those under that age may be used for another production, the company said.
