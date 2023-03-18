HERMITAGE – Busy Beaver’s beaver, Buddy, was busy.
Buddy, the mascot for the home improvement chain, wasn’t the only one bustling at the Mercer County Builders Association’s Home Show on Saturday. Held at the Hickory VFW in Hermitage, over 30 vendors greeted a large crowd.
This year’s show included vendors whose focus wasn’t on home improvement. John Byler, owner of Byler’s Trophy Buck Blinds & More in Fredonia, had crossbows and other hunting supplies at his large booth.
Byler said he attended the show because he stood out from other vendors.
“You want to surprise people,’’ he said. “This gives people something different to look at.’’
Also on hand were candidates running for community and county offices.
Ann Coleman, one of six Republicans running for Mercer County commissioner in the May primary, said the county’s upcoming property reassessment was the hot topic among visitors. The county’s last reassessment was 50 years ago.
“When you talk to people and explain how it works, they feel a little better about it,’’ Coleman said.
Isla Hudson, 3, of Hermitage enjoyed playing with the Legos in the children’s section at the show. Her father, Luke Hudson, whose family owns Hudson Construction in Hermitage, said she enjoys Legos.
“I started doing that when I was her age,’’ Hudson said.
Like other professions the supply chain in the construction got hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s getting better,’’ he said.
Dot Hillman, the association’s executive director, checked in with vendors throughout the day.
“I’m pleased with the turnout,’’ said Hillman, who has guided the local organization for over 25 years.
Tom McCosby, who heads TW McCosby, a building inspection and construction business in Union Township, Lawrence County, was among the vendors. McCosby spoke with Hillman while she was holding a recognition award recently bestowed by the Pennsylvania Builders Association, a statewide trade group. McCosby is vice president of the state organization and will be its next president.
“Thanks to Dot we have a great relationship with our elected officials’’ he said. “You don’t see that anywhere else.’’
