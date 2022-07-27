Local Toastmasters installs new officers

Executive Club 408 Toastmasters Youngstown announces its new officers for 2022-2023 year. They are President Renee Coonfare, Vice President of Education Jim Hruska, Vice President of Membership Debbie Larson, Vice President of Public Relations Arthur Byrd, Treasurer Harry Shood, Secretary Mike Moss, Sergeant of Arms Rayshone Phillips, and Assistant to VP of Public Relations, Greg Smith.
The officers were installed on July 1and their terms will run for one year.
Coonfare said about the upcoming year, “My plans for the upcoming year as the president of Toastmasters Club 408 is to continue the path set forth from our past presidents with honoring and striving to maintain the Distinguished Club Program goals.”
Recently, the club achieved he Presidential Distinguished Club award for the 2021-2022 year, the highest club award given by Toastmasters International, the governing body of the organization.
Coonfare expressed her commitment to 408, “As the president, it is my pledge to be a nurturing team lead, supporting the dedicated elected officers and club members in achieving all of the goals set forth to improve their public speaking skills.”
Executive Club 408 provides members and guests the opportunity to give impromptu speeches, present prepared speeches, to offer and receive constructive evaluations by fellow members and be involved in timely discussions. 408 meets Monday evenings from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. at the Mahoning County Republican Headquarters, 8381 Market St., Boardman, Ohio. Coonfare stressed that even though the club meets in Republican headquarters, it is not affiliated with any political or religious organization or causes.
Guests are welcome to attend meetings.
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Toastmasters International has helped people of all backgrounds become more confident in front of an audience.
For information about Executive Club 408, visit http://www.speakingclub.org.
