LOTTERIES

MULTI-STATE

TUESDAY

Mega Millions: 6, 17, 46, 59, 68; Mega Ball: 2; Megaplier: 4x

PENNSYLVANIA

TUESDAY

Pick 2: 94, 80

Pick 3: 283, 393

Pick 4: 9619, 2446

Pick 5: 48202, 01397

Wild ball day: 5

Wild ball evening: 0

Cash 4 Life: 1, 13, 17, 57, 60 CB: 4

Cash 5: 2, 4, 11, 21, 26

Match 6: 4, 6, 7, 21, 34, 40

Treasure Hunt: 5, 13, 20, 21, 30

OHIO

TUESDAY

Pick 3: 999, 978

Pick 4: 1511, 3214

Pick 5: 34724, 02856

Rolling Cash 5: 1, 11, 12, 25, 26

FOR MORE LOTTERY information and previous numbers, contact the state lottery commissions: Ohio, www.ohiolottery.com, 800-589-6446; Pennsylvania, www.palottery.com

