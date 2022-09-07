LOTTERIES
MULTI-STATE
TUESDAY
Mega Millions: 6, 17, 46, 59, 68; Mega Ball: 2; Megaplier: 4x
PENNSYLVANIA
TUESDAY
Pick 2: 94, 80
Pick 3: 283, 393
Pick 4: 9619, 2446
Pick 5: 48202, 01397
Wild ball day: 5
Wild ball evening: 0
Cash 4 Life: 1, 13, 17, 57, 60 CB: 4
Cash 5: 2, 4, 11, 21, 26
Match 6: 4, 6, 7, 21, 34, 40
Treasure Hunt: 5, 13, 20, 21, 30
OHIO
TUESDAY
Pick 3: 999, 978
Pick 4: 1511, 3214
Pick 5: 34724, 02856
Rolling Cash 5: 1, 11, 12, 25, 26
FOR MORE LOTTERY information and previous numbers, contact the state lottery commissions: Ohio, www.ohiolottery.com, 800-589-6446; Pennsylvania, www.palottery.com
