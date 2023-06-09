MERCER — A 47-year-old Fredonia man will face a preliminary hearing June 22 on accusations that he raped a 12-year-old girl.
William John Hudson is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and other offenses.
State police said in a criminal complaint that Hudson raped the girl on multiple occasions over a 23-month period from June of 2021 to May of 2023.
In the complaint, police said Hudson coerced the girl into performing sex acts throughout that time period.
After the arraignment Thursday, Hudson was placed in Mercer County Jail on $100,000 bond.
