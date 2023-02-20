Marie Kondo recently said that she’s “kind of given up,” and I’m so thrilled for her. Welcome to the world of go with the flow. If the glass is half full, then my house is half clean.
Kondo told The Washington Post that the huge change happened after she had her third child. “My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life.”
Yes. I love this for her. We have all been there. The shoes piled by the front door and heap of things on a kitchen table that really acts as a dump zone for everyone walking through.
We’ve all been waiting for you to join us, Ms. Kondo. It’s not a shaming vibe, don’t get me wrong. It’s a big exhale of camaraderie welcoming her to the fold. Discover the joy of all things messy in motherhood.
I see the manicured lawns and tidy homes of people without children, and more power to them. But like Kondo, I have three children, the youngest of which is 7. We have a dog and a cat plus mom and dad both work full time. Our cups runneth over.
I once found a potato in a dresser drawer alongside my husband’s blue jeans. I’ve found a pistachio nut wedged into the center of a number cube meant for math, and I’ve also found many treasured dog bones buried in bed covers, under my pillow or wedged in the corner of the couch for safekeeping. Then there’s the time I found Laffy Taffy stuck in the dog’s fur.
Is the house unkempt? For sure. But it’s also full of love. It’s full of second chances and grace because sheets can be washed and rogue potatoes are the least of my concern.
At the end of a long day’s work, I’m lucky if the dishes get done. If it’s nice out, I’d much rather pull up a lawn chair with my neighbor and friend to watch the big wheel races up and down our dead-end street. We paint rocks to decorate our gardens fraught with weeds and play fetch with the dog.
The only things I’m worried about keeping clean are the kids. The rest can wait.
Doesn’t a messy house get annoying? Sure. A good audiobook or a rainy day helps get the chores done. Kondo also told The Washington Post, “Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home.”
Hear, hear, Ms. Kondo. I think that truly sparks joy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.