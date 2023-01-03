MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples have applied for a marriage license in Mercer County:

» John L. Mast and Susie S. Byler of New Wilmington.

» Kenneth Leroy Dunkerley of Mercer and Laurel Rose Hammerlin of Grove City.

» Roman J. Byler and Betsy S. Troyer of New Wilmington

» Tyson Ronald Taylor and Jeanie Anne Hardy of Sharon.

» Titus J. Miller and Erma Louise Schrock of Stoneboro.

» David Ernesto Aguilar of San Pablo, Calif., and Alexandra Rose Isabella of New Castle.

