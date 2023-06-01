MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
Evan Nan and Cassandra Flannery of Mercer.
Derek Knauff and Amanda Guiste of Grove City.
Kevin Middendorf and Julia Hall of Greenville.
Richard Odell and Jessice Peters of Stoneboro.
Shane Heckman and Angela Larkins of Stoneboro.
James Porterfield and Danielle Fell of Sharon.
James Klonowski and Alley Brannan of Greenville.
Evan Anderson and Shelby Aleksejczyk of Mercer.
Justin Thompson and Holly Pringle of Grove City.
Zachary Whitcher of Beloit, OH and Jessica Wharry of Hermitage.
Nybert Samuels and Lydia Zoeller of Volant.
Jose Rivera of Kent, OH and Mandisa Howell of Farrell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.