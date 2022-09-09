MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:

John Joseph Poremski of Pittsburgh and Emily Elizabeth McKissick of Slippery Rock;

Marc Mathias Eichert and Megan Patricia Miils of Boardman, Ohio;

Nicholas Adam Schaffer and Ashley Lauren Thomas of Grove City;

Nino Velasquez and Nora Johns of Farrell;

Daniel James Kaltenbaugh and Kassondra Lin Ferry of Sandy Lake;

Tyler Thomas Parshall and Chelsey Lea Gearhart of Hermitage;

Dylan Shane Lowers and Shiane Mina Mittelstadt of Jamestown;

Daniel Andrew Nalepa and Michelle Renee Vassar of Greenville;

James Joseph Offie III and Sierra Renae Drapola of Hermitage;

Clint Exton Coyer and Jacy Lee Filer of Grove City;

Joshua David Ayers of Grove City and Elaina Anne Koerber of Trafford, Pa.;

Shawn Austin McLaughlin and Ashlynn Jade Heslin of Sharon;

Matthew Walter Root and Rachel Ann Gerber of Mercer;

Michael Edward Jones and Jacquelyn Danielle Sugalski of Sharpsville;

Jordan Leonard Harris and Paige Victoria Knapp of Coralville, Iowa;

Daniel Ormand Anderson and Sylina Lee Johnson of Sharon;

Shaun Bradley Franklin Keck and Amber Roseanna White of Greenville;

Glen Dean Erck of Apollo, Pa., and Kathryn A. Devitto of Cortland, Ohio;

Callahan Spigler and Erin Suzanne Watkins of New Castle;

Erin Marie Burnick of Kinsman, Ohio, and Nakol Marie Wentling of Sharon;

Zachary Joseph Smith and Emily Lorrin Stella of Mercer.

