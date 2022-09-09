MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
John Joseph Poremski of Pittsburgh and Emily Elizabeth McKissick of Slippery Rock;
Marc Mathias Eichert and Megan Patricia Miils of Boardman, Ohio;
Nicholas Adam Schaffer and Ashley Lauren Thomas of Grove City;
Nino Velasquez and Nora Johns of Farrell;
Daniel James Kaltenbaugh and Kassondra Lin Ferry of Sandy Lake;
Tyler Thomas Parshall and Chelsey Lea Gearhart of Hermitage;
Dylan Shane Lowers and Shiane Mina Mittelstadt of Jamestown;
Daniel Andrew Nalepa and Michelle Renee Vassar of Greenville;
James Joseph Offie III and Sierra Renae Drapola of Hermitage;
Clint Exton Coyer and Jacy Lee Filer of Grove City;
Joshua David Ayers of Grove City and Elaina Anne Koerber of Trafford, Pa.;
Shawn Austin McLaughlin and Ashlynn Jade Heslin of Sharon;
Matthew Walter Root and Rachel Ann Gerber of Mercer;
Michael Edward Jones and Jacquelyn Danielle Sugalski of Sharpsville;
Jordan Leonard Harris and Paige Victoria Knapp of Coralville, Iowa;
Daniel Ormand Anderson and Sylina Lee Johnson of Sharon;
Shaun Bradley Franklin Keck and Amber Roseanna White of Greenville;
Glen Dean Erck of Apollo, Pa., and Kathryn A. Devitto of Cortland, Ohio;
Callahan Spigler and Erin Suzanne Watkins of New Castle;
Erin Marie Burnick of Kinsman, Ohio, and Nakol Marie Wentling of Sharon;
Zachary Joseph Smith and Emily Lorrin Stella of Mercer.
