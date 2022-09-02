MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
Daniel Wayne Braatz of Sandy Lake and Kimberly Ann McDaniels of New Brighton, Pa.
Colby Michael Welsh and Melissa Jean McAdams of Hermitage.
Eugene T. Hayes and Heather renee Kerns of Hermitage.
Joseph Edward Gregory of Misty Dawn Kerr of Fredonia.
Thomas Jonathan Jackson Portaro and Miranda Marie Gable of Morgantown, Va.
Anthony Middendorf of West Middlesex and Heather Ann Sutley of Sharpsville.
Brandon Michael Beilstein and Jensen Marie Shollenberger of Greenville.
Steven Michael Corner and Tessa Cassandra Johnson of New Castle.
Aaron Shrock and Savannah Morgan Brown of Jamestown.
Todd Russell Slee and Samantha Lorraine Clokey of Greenville.
James Olin Garrison IV and Dianne Elizabeth Hartley of Mercer.
Kenton Grant Ewing and Melinda Ann Wheaton of Jackson Center.
Adam Allen Aley and Nichole Linn Andrusky of Transfer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.