MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following couples have applied for a marriage license in Mercer County:
William Henry Juhl and Savannah Marie Fitgerald of Hermitage.
Mark Andrew Riggatire and Tammi Gayle Hessler of Grove City.
Ivan Louis Basinger and Jacquelyn Paige Smith of West Middlesex.
Kahle Nathaniel Pears of Greenville and Jennifer Lynn Roth of Warren, Ohio.
Brandon Charles Prestegard and Brittney Elaine Smith of Stoneboro.
Keith Andrew Shank of Hermitage and Dianna Lynn Godbey of Malvern, Ohio.
Joshua Charles Johnson and Chelsey Lee Slater of Greenville.
Steven V. O'Brien of Brookfield, Ohio, and Emily Ann Cricks of Sharpsville.
Cody Aaron Rounsville and Maranda Diane Rader of Greenville.
Jared Michael Wansor and Elizabeth Catherine Thompson of Hermitage.
James Hochstetler of Greenville and Rebecca J. Beachy of Fredonia.
Timothy Joseph Robson and Trisha M. Fassett of Finleyville, Pa.
Michael Robert Donston of North Lima, Ohio, and Paige Lynn Kurelko of Sharon.
Frederick Eli Means and Kaylee Sierra Buck of Greenville.
Lesley Ann Tietz of Warren, Ohio, and Wendy Jo Holcomb of Scott Depot, W. Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.