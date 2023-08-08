MARRIAGES
These couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
David Wayne Griffiths and Linda Sue Pier of Greenville.
James Alan Bozzarelli and Kathleen Marie Swartzwelder of Grove City.
Nicholas Vincent Accurso and Mary Lee Baich of Niles, Ohio.
Levi Robert Haag and Dacoda Lynn Carothers of Mercer.
Patrick W. Wiley and Caitlin Joyce. McLean of Meadville.
Daniel Patrick McEvoy and Christie Ann Gallant of Sharon.
Glen Robert Thomas and Nicole Amber Baker of Pulaski.
Joseph Mark Parker and Nicole Marie Buchanan of Greenville.
John Edward Collenette and Donna Nell Vigus of Greenville.
Brian L. Harnett and Julie A. Kilgore of Greenville.
Jermaine Morton and Katrina Louise Johnson of Sharon.
Joshua Dean Smith and Aubriana Lynn Thomas of Hermitage.
Jason Daniel Bika of Hubbard, Ohio, and Sarah Louise Eisnaugle of Niles, Ohio.
Joshua David Euard and Christie Dixie of Greenville.
Jerome D. McCue of Elton, Pa., and Beth Ann Grundy of West Middlesex.
Shane Matthew Schleifer abd Michaela Ann Eakin of Utica, Pa.
Mathew James Rodemoyer of Greenville and Yingwen Zhang of Toronto, Canada.
John Gregory Bucknell of Cortland, Ohio, and Anna Judith Rose P. Carpenter of Sharon.
