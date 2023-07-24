MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
John Sidney Fleet of Mercer and Judith Ann Plata of Carnegie, Pa.
Jared Michael Smith and Kimberly Lynne Valimont of sharon.
Zaire Tyrese Clarke and Domingúe Marie Jackson of Hermitage.
Jason Michael Berry and Yolanda May Aikins of Greenville.
Jacob Lee Carner and Christijana Vucenovic of of Salem, Ohio.
Ross James Kirkpatrick and Jordan Kathleen Mastrangelo of Hermitage.
Daniel James Fascetti and Shannon Nicole Michaels of Stoneboro.
Brett Aaron Schreiber and Cadence Keryan DeCiancio of Greenville.
Corey Allen Thompson of Transfer and Nicole Suzanne Diegan of Sharon.
James Edward Miller and Tara Lyn Steines of Hermitage.
Shawn Elmer Kellogg and Courtney Marie Frazier of Volant.
