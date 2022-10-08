MERCER — The Mustangs were nearly flawless Saturday night.
Mercer did not commit a penalty or have a turnover and efficiently used all 139 yards of total offense to roll to a 43-7 victory over visiting Kennedy Catholic in Region 1 action in the county seat.
“What I’m really, really, really pleased with was our discipline tonight,” Mercer coach Jeff Lockard said. “I don’t think we had a penalty and we have to continue to do that. We have to continue to play good football, because it’s crunch time and we’re all vying for wins to get to the next step, which is the playoffs. At the end of the day, it all starts with discipline.
“I’m an old-school guy – that’s pretty obvious. I like to run the ball and that kind of stuff. I learned off some great coaches. Here at Mercer we want to play Tressel ball ... play great defense, play great special teams and play field position. When you do that, good things generally happen for you.”
With the win, the Mustangs (4-1, 5-2) – winners of four straight – clinched their first winning season since 2013 when then-head coach Pat McClearn guided the county seaters to a 9-3 record and a spot in the District 10 semifinals.
“When I started here four years ago, our goal was to continue to keep improving,” Lockard said. “As the head coach, I don’t care about wins and losses as long as our football team is improving and moving forward. These guys are really, really fun to coach and I think it all reflects back on them.
“It’s great to have the Mercer Mustangs back above the fold. I want people thinking when they play us on this field, ‘Let’s just get the (heck) out of here!’ because they’re going to give us everything we can handle. I think we’re there. We still have some things to clean up, but we’re getting better. We’re taking the steps to get there.”
Freshman Ben Godfrey started Saturday’s festivities off with a bang, returning Aiden Churlik’s game-opening kickoff 85 yards for a 7-0 Mercer lead just 14 seconds into the contest.
After Kennedy (1-4, 1-6) was forced into a three-and-out on its opening possession, Daemyin Mattocks ripped off a 35-yard scoring jaunt on the Mustangs’ first offensive play from scrimmage for a 15-0 lead.
“We started out with a bang,” Lockard said. “That was just fabulous. That was a freshman making a play there. He’s a pretty talented kid and we felt like we needed to get him on the field a little more. It paid off in a big way tonight.”
Late in the first quarter, Mercer was able to capitalize on a Kennedy Catholic mistake when Troy Bachman’s punt bounced off Damian Harrison and was recovered by the Mustangs inside the Golden Eagle 10. Three Mattocks carries later, the Mustang junior punched it in from the 2 for a 22-0 cushion.
“We wanted to control things and I thought we were able to do that tonight,” Lockard said. “They have some explosive people over there and I thought our defense really stepped up tonight.”
After Nate Haines pounced on a loose ball in Golden Eagle territory, Mattocks notched his third touchdown of the evening on the very next play with a 22-yard carry around right end just 1:13 into the second quarter and then earned “Al Bundy” status with his fourth score of the night on a 3-yard burst with under a minute to play in the first half.
“We’re playing great defense. We play really good special teams and we play field position,” Lockard said. “Then we just let these guys go play. I’m blessed to have some great runners. I’d like to take all the credit, but it’s all on these guys.”
After neither team scored in the third quarter, Carter Addison capped a six-play, 33-yard drive with an 8-yard score to extend Mercer’s lead to 43-0.
Kennedy was able to avoid the shutout with a Simeir Wade 6-yard score with 2:16 left to play.
“We’re short on numbers, so we have to get ahead of people,” Kennedy coach John Reay said. “To go down on the first play, it doesn’t help and set us back. Couple that with them scoring on their first play (from scrimmage) and now we’re down 14-0. It’s tough to come back from that.
“We have to learn and grow from this. We have two games left and have to finish strong. Hopefully, we’ll win out and see what happens from there. We just have to keep getting better.”
Mattocks – who also had an interception – paced Mercer’s Delaware Wing-T with 112 yards on 13 carries.
Notes: Mercer recorded five first-quarter tackles for loss and 10 for the game. ... Jake Burk led the defensive effort with two sacks and three tackles for loss, while Carter Addison finished with a game-high eight tackles. ... Burk (three), Nic Michael (two), Caden Guiler, Donnie Palmer, Addison, Trevon Miller and Tyler Bidlack had tackles for loss for the Mustangs. ... Mercer did not attempt a pass. ... Wade paced the Eagles with 144 yards on 22 totes and completed 4-of-8 passes for 49 yards.
––––––
KENNEDY 0 0 0 7 7
MERCER 22 14 0 7 43
Scoring plays
M — Godfrey, 85 kickoff return (Bachman kick)
M — Mattocks, 35 run (Haines run)
M — Mattocks, 2 run (Bachman kick)
M — Mattocks, 22 run (Bachman kick)
M — Mattocks, 3 run (Bachman kick)
M — Addison, 8 run (Bachman kick)
KC — Wade, 6 run (Churlik kick)
Team stats
KENNEDY MERCER
12 First downs 12
158 Rushing yards 139
49 Passing yards 0
8-4-1 Att-Comp-Int 0-0-0
207 Total yards 139
2-2 Fumbles-lost 2-0
12-86 Penalties-yards 0-0
Individual stats
Rushing: KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Wade 22-144, Smith 7-14, Dunlap 2-12, Churlik 1-(-12); MERCER — Mattocks 13-112, Addison 7-27, Michael 2-6, Haines 7-4, Davis 2-2, Godfrey 1-(-5), Bachman 1-(-7).
Passing: KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Wade 8-4-1-49; MERCER — none.
Receiving: KENNEDY CATHOLIC — N.Ondo 2-31, Dunlap 2-18; MERCER — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.