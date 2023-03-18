The Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2023. Inductees are Jim Faylo, Shawn Hoover, Brenda Scrivens, Joseph Furmanek, Gary McGranahan, and youth inductees Cheyene Lindus and Cameron Buckley.
The following are from bios submitted by the Hall.
JIM FAYLO
Jim started bowling in sixth grade at Thornton Hall. He has been involved in organized bowling for 42 years and M.C.B.A for 35 years. Jim’s highest average was 217, his highest game is a 300, his highest series is 729, and he has bowled in seven different leagues (Thornton Hall, Sunset Lanes, Sharpsville, Reynolds, and Hickory Bowl).
Jim has had over 100 700 series, one 300 game, 1 triplicate game of 290, and 10 275-299 games. He bowls in many tournaments, 20 of those being local, one regional tourney, and one state tournament. He also has bowled the Slovak Nationals 25 times.
Faylo has achieved a high league average many times, league high game, and league high series. He has bowled 25 straight years in the Sunday Ten Pin League.
Jim is a director of the Mercer County Bowling Association since 2000. He has been association Manager for the Mercer County Association since 2010. He is very helpful with any questions the league secretaries have, especially with the many rule changes and sanctions.
Faylo has been president of the Sunday Ten Pin League for 30 years. He is secretary and Treasurer of the the Monday Night league. He still bowls with his team: Greg Yoursh, Rich Billioni, and Norm Kolbrich.
What stands out the most for Faylo is when he bowled his first 300 game, he also accomplished bowling an 800 series. Faylor has been married to his wife, Elaine, for 31 years. They have two children, Jacque and Jared. Faylor currently works for Interstate Real Estate Service where he is a realtor.
SHAWN
HOOVER
Hoover’s career began in the fall of 1993 when he joined his first league and held an average of 156. He has been in organized bowling for 27 years. He has bowled at Reynolds Lanes in the Friday Night Rock & Roll League, his first-ever league, and Sharpsville Orangeville Businessmen’s League on Thursday nights. He has picked up many outstanding spares such as the big 4 split and the 7-10 split. His first-ever team-
