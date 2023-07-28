GROVE CITY — Mercer County’s first-ever economic summit brought together a wide range of players — politicians, CEOs, educators, doctors and more.
The event was hosted by Penn-Northwest Development Corporation, Mercer County’s lead economic development agency, after Executive Director Rod Wilt saw other counties hosting similar events.
“We really have two objectives from our economic summit, Wilt said. “That is to educate a large number of people in the business, non-profit, healthcare and other communities across Mercer County about the width and depth of our economy. The second thing is to leave with a few things to work on as economic developers.”
The event featured six panels discussing different aspects of the economy. The panels were health care, higher education, manufacturing, workforce development, tourism and elected officials.
One common theme among the panels was the idea of finding way to retain young adults.
According to county Commissoner Matt McConnell, the unemployment rates in the county are at an all time low, but there are more job openings than people.
Jake Rickert, director of workforce development for Penn-Northwest member of the higher education panel also commented that when college students in the area were asked “one a scale of 1-10, how likely are you to stay here after college,” the average was 2.6.
After Rickert’s statement, most of the session focused on how Mercer County can retain young people. Ideas ranged from adding amenities to showing high school and college level students job opportunities were mentioned.
Another major theme was an emphasis on collaboration among sector leaders. Those from the higher education and health care panels were discussing how to better make sure they had collaboration.
The day concluded with a lunch and a zoom meeting with Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger as the keynote speaker. Siger reiterated many of the ideas talked about throughout the day.
Wilt said the event met expectations.
“Today was outstanding in terms of quality. My takeaway was that I leave knowing what we need to work on,” said Wilt. “I know there needs to be a focus on housing and amenities, while we also double down on worker development.”
He said Penn-Northwest plans to hold the event next year, again at Grove City College with new panels and more people.
“I have a lot of ideas for next years panels,” Wilt said. “I would like to hear from our non-profits, our K-12 teachers, the Chambers of Commerce and from our state park representatives.”
