DIVERSIONS
MUSIC
• The Mercer Community Band will perform the fifth concert of its historic 45th anniversary concert season on the Mercer County Courthouse Square on Friday (7-22-22).
Dr. Hendley D. Hoge serves as director; Douglas A. Butchy as associate director; and D. Lee Caldwell as assistant director.
The concert begins at 7:30. The theme will be “The Music of Movies and Musicals.”
Guest instrumental soloist Anna Reitsma will offer renditions of “Carnival of Venice” and “Let It Go” from Disney’s hit movie “Frozen.”
Guest vocal soloists Quinn Cameron, tenor, and Anna Morton, soprano, will sing “Once in Love with Amy,” “Always,” “Put on A Happy Face,” and “The Prayer.”
Additional music to be performed includes, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Marching Up Broadway,” “New York, New York,” “Theme from the Avengers," and others.
D Major will provide warm-up music beginning at 6 p.m.
The Mercer United Methodist Church and Common Grounds will host an old-fashioned ice cream social.
Take a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of free entertainment.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the air-conditioned Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W. Butler St., about two blocks from the courthouse.
Information: call 724-699-9124.
