MERCER — A recent fundraiser will help meet the medical needs for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter’s residents, courtesy of the Mercer County Career Center’s students.
The fundraiser, a holiday door-decorating contest, was organized by career center students involved with SkillsUSA, a national labor organization run by students.
Classes from the career center’s different departments contributed to the fundraiser, which involved collecting pennies to “vote” for a door, or adding nickels, dimes or quarters to vote against a door, said Jason Powers, a carpentry instructor and SkillsUSA advisor at the Mercer County Career Center.
This allowed the students to have a fun competition by decorating their class door and then choosing a favorite, while raising money toward a common goal, Powers said.
“If someone from cosmetology saw diesel had a bunch of pennies, they would put a few rolls of quarters in,” Powers said.
The contest ultimately raised $1,000 in coins, which Powers said took a team of five people 10 days to sort and count.
The students in the MCCC—SkillsUSA executive board eventually presented Shelter Manager Angelia Sherman with a symbolic check, which was made of wood and engraved at the career center, on Feb. 10. Sherman said the donated funds would be put toward animals’ veterinary costs.
The SkillsUSA students at the Mercer County Career Center, which includes students from all of the center’s departments, have done other service projects for community organizations in the past.
Another project, a food drive for the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, is planned for the near future with the National Technical Honor Society, Powers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.