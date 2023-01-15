Kristen (Ellison) Shaffer
Kristen (Ellison) Shaffer is one of greatest athletes ever to carry the athletic banner for Grove City High School and Bucknell University.
In basketball from 1984-88 at GCHS, she scored 1,412 career points that is still a school record and in the top 20 overall in Mercer County. She also pulled down more than 1,400 rebounds.
Kristen led the squad to District 10 championships her final 3 years and the state Western Finals all 3 seasons. The 1986-87 team posted a 29-1 record.
She was First Team All-Mercer County Athletic Conference 3 years and Honorable Mention All-State in 1987 and ’88. She won the prestigious Jiggs-Wolford Award her senior year.
In volleyball, Kristen shined from 1985-88 and was First Team All-MCAC. She also participated in track from 1985-87.
She matriculated to Bucknell University where she continued her basketball lore. Serving as team captain in 1991-92, she finished her career with 1,050 points and 892 rebounds. Her rebound record lasted for 10 years and now ranks 4th.
She was ECC Rookie of the Week 3 times and was named to the ECC All-Rookie Team. A Christy Mathewson Scholarship winner, she was conference leading rebounder in 1989-90. She is one of only five players in program history to average a double-double for a season (289 rebounds). She still ranks high in program history in rebounds as well as attempts and free throws made.
Kristen served as AAU coach for Midwest Takeover Basketball and coached Loveland (Ohio) youth basketball while serving as girls travel coordinator.
She has served as St. Columban girls coach for many seasons and one team has an overall record of 129-1, while winning tournament championships from 2009-2013. She also served as girls volleyball assistant coach from 2009-2010.
