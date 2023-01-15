Mike Brown
A former Reynolds High athletic standout, Mike Brown went on to an illustrious scholastic and collegiate coaching career.
At Reynolds, he competed in basketball, football and track. As a senior in 1968 he was named Athlete of the Year and scored 30 points twice in basketball.
Mike went on to the University of Pittsburgh-Titusville and was All-Commonwealth Conference 2nd team in 1972 and 1st team in 1973 in basketball, the first athlete to receive a scholarship in UPT history.
He was a phenomenal baseball player from Little League through Babe Ruth and American League play and had a tryout at shortstop with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1970 and played fall baseball in 1974 at Pitt. He retired from playing baseball and softball at age 49.
Mike went on to a great coaching career. At Redbank Valley, as head baseball coach, his teams won 3 KSAC titles and was D-9 runner-up twice. He won Coach of the Year twice from area newspapers.
He was head basketball coach at Redbank for 25 years. His team won the District 9 AA title in 1980 (23-4) and was runner-up twice. They made the state playoffs 3 times and was a Western quarter-finalist in 1979. He was Clarion County Coach of the Year 3 times and his teams won more than 230 games.
Mike was assistant football coach at Redbank from 1975-1998, the team winning more than 130 games. He helped coach numerous All-Conference players and two All-State wideouts.
The team won 3 D-9 AA crowns and was runner-up twice, also winning the Little 12 Championship in 1986 after runner-up in 1985. They were KSAC champs 3 times.
He also served as head track coach for many years and coached 18 individual D-9 winners, 6 relay champs and 7 PIAA medalists.
Mike coached more than 80 dual meet wins.
He went on to be head baseball coach at Clarion University from 2007-2016 and was director of student activities.
In all, he coached in over 530 wins in four sports. He also worked numerous sports champs and was a member of the District IX Athletic Committee.
