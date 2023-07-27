MERCER - For the 52nd consecutive year, residents of the Mercer Area School District can refer to the 2023-24 district-wide calendar, available now on the school district website at www.mercer.k12.pa.us<http://www.mercer.k12.pa.us>, to keep abreast of concerts, athletic events, testing dates, and other activities involving students and organizations in the district.
But that calendar soon will be replaced, according to calendar compiler James Sankey.
"It's important to remember that the calendar you look at today will be outdated in a few weeks," Sankey explained. "The calendar is updated every month following each meeting of the board of directors to include any additions or changes in policy, events, and activities throughout the year. That means that people must look online for the 'new' edition of the calendar every month."
This marks the 12th year that the publication, which also contains general district policies and other information, has been available online and the 10th year that the publication begins with Aug. 1 and runs through July 31 of the following year.
Interested persons are able go on line, download it to a personal device, or print out any sections of the calendar that pertain to them, explained superintendent Dr. Ronald R. Rowe, Jr. Any district residents who do not have access to a computer or would prefer a printed copy may contact the district’s central office, which will print a copy that can be picked up in the central office, Dr. Rowe added.
School publications such as the newspaper, student/parent handbooks, literary magazines, and the calendar are considered school property, according to district business manager Michael Stabile. Legal issues and other concerns prohibit the copying and distribution of the school district calendar for profit, but individuals do have permission to print copies for their personal use, he explained.
The first day of classes for students is Aug. 29, preceded by teacher in-service on Aug. 25 and 28.
