Hays Montgomery has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. With volunteer help from family, friends and fellow Scouts, Hays built two planter boxes and installed a rain water collection system at the 4th Avenue Community Garden. Hays worked in conjunction with Alexis Spence-Locke, development coordinator for Community Food Warehouse.
Having been a member of Cub Scout Pack 62 since kindergarten, Hays crossed over to Boy Scouts in 2016. He joined Troop 3, which is chartered by First Presbyterian Church of Sharon. Troop 3 is celebrating its 100th anniversary and Hays is the first Eagle Scout during this 100th year.
Hays has earned a total of 38 merit badges and has held several leadership positions including senior patrol leader, patrol leader and junior assistant Scoutmaster. Hays is a senior at Brookfield High School and plans to pursue a career as an electrician.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in Scouts, BSA, and is considered a great honor. The title of “Eagle Scout” is retained for life. Being an Eagle Scout is important because it requires hard work, dedication, and service to others. It gives teens something to strive for and instills confidence, leadership, and a commitment to the community. These skills carry into college, career, and adult life.
