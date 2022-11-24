THE HERCULOIDS won the first section of the Reynolds Commercial League. They ended the session with 27 wins. Team members are Tom Cooper, Bob Kidd, Ted Long, and Greg Yoursh. Let’s Go Brandon finished second with 24 wins and Sharon Speedway finished third with 23.
Team season highs go the following. Scratch series: (1) Poor Pocket Pounders (2771), team members are Tylor Gregg, D.J. DiSalvo, Zack Arana, Jarred DiSalvo, and Tyler Tarr; (2) The Herculoids (2640), and (3) Sharon Speedway. Handicap series: (1) Poor Pocket Pounders (3551), (2) Let’s Go Brandon (3257), and (3) PI&I Express (3225).
Scratch game: (1) Poor Pocket Pounders (1052), (2) The Herculoids (960), and (3) Sharon Speedway (925). Handicap game: (1) Poor Pounder Pounders (1243), (2) Let’s Go Brandon (1156), and (3) Angry Balls (1149).
Men’s individual highs are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Tim Cornelious Jr. (733), (2) Tarr (704), and (3) Yoursh (700). Handicap series: (1) Amanda Miller (738), (2) Tarr (734), and (3) Cornelious Jr. (733).
Scratch game: (1) Tarr (276), (2) Yoursh (269), and (3) Cornelious Jr. (265). Handicap game: (1) Jarred DiSalvo (300), (2) Tarr (286), and (3) Gregg (276).
Women’s highs go to the following. Scratch series: (1) Tera Wilson (651), (2) Missy Furmanek (595), and (3) Val Filer (585). Handicap series: (1) Wilson (720), (2) Alyssa Vestal (677), and (3) Megan Snyder (675).
Scratch game: (1) Wilson (258), (2) Furmanek (236), and (3) Filer (235). Handicap game: (1) Wilson (281), (2) Michelle Bour (265), and (3) Filer (264).
Yoursh leads the men in average with 214.89. Cornelious Jr. is second with 212, Miller is third with 205, and Tarr is fourth with 200.
Wilson leads the women with 187. Furmanek is second with 183. Robbie Clifford is third with 174 and Filer is fourth with 170.
• Deep in the Pocket won the first section of the Saturday Mix-Up League that competes at Reynolds Lanes. They had 26 wins. Team members are Sam Troyer, Jarred DiSalvo, Rob Hunt, Zack Arena, and Joe Arena.
Don’t Give A Split and Strikes R Us tied for second with 24 wins. The Unpredictables and The Busters tied for third with 23 wins.
Team season highs are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Where’s Waldo (2927), team members are Tim Lindus, Jen Lindus, Mike Lindus, Steve Wilson, and Tera Wilson; (2) Don’t Give A Split (2908), and (3) Deep In the Pocket (248). Handicap series: (1) Where’s Waldo (3398), (2) Unpredictables (3306), and (3) Deep in the Pocket (3300).
Scratch game: (1) Where’s Waldo (1049), (2) Don’t Give A Split (1046), and (3) Strikes R Us (1005). Handicap game: (1) Where’s Waldo (1206), (2) The Busters (1169), and (3) Don’t Give A Split (1158).
Men’s individual highs go the following. (All scratch) Series: (1) Brandon Evans (706), (2) Troyer (697), and (3) Tyler Kitch (692). Game: (1) Brandon Evans, (300), (2) Jeff Guthrie, and (3) Troyer (265).
Women’s highs are as follows. (All scratch) Series: (1) Ashleigh Evans (691), (2) Tera Wilson (621), and (3) Jen Lindus (614). Game: (1) Ashleigh Evans (267), (2) Gina Gregg (243), and (3) Tera Wilson (238).
Jeff Guthrie leads the men in average with 208. Brandon Evans is second with 203 and Kitch is third with 199.
Ashleigh Evans leads the women with 196. Tera Wilson is second with 185, and Jen Lindus is third with 178.
• It took a one-game roll-off to decide the first section winner of the Reynolds Thursday Night Trio League as Team 7 and Pymatuning Tranquility tied for the lead with 27 pins.
However, after Pymatuning Tranquility won the roll-off, 633-625, they claimed the first section crown. Team members are DeAmonte Jackson, Catherine Stainbrook, and Brad Reichard.
In the roll-off, Pymatuning Tranquility had to take a vacant score, but Jackson made up for the point loss. Jackson, who averages 143, shot 192 (49 pins over average) to lead Pymatuning Tranquility to the win.
Team season highs go to the following. Scratch series: (1) Team 1 (1844), team members are George Moss, Al Summerville, and George Rearick; (2) No Clue (1794), and (3) Team 7 (1769). Handicap series: (1) No Clue (2091), team Members are Joe Furmanek (left-handed), Ryan Stainbrook, and Jeremy Ferrell (right-handed); (2) Team 7 (2059), and (3) Team 1 (2012).
Scratch game: (1) Team 1 (676), (2) No Clue (671), and (3) Team 7 (647). Handicap game: (1) No Clue (770), (2) Team 7 (737), and (3) Team 1 (732).
Individual highs are held by the following. (All scratch) Series: (1) Rearick (775), (2) Ferrell (763), and (3) Vanessa Chec (720). Game: (1) Chec (300), (2) Ferrell (290), and (3) Rearick (279).
Chec is the average leader with 213, Ferrell is second with 212, and Rearick is third with 209.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
