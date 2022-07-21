More than 100 attend Scarmack family reunion

Chairpersons Pam and Carl Brockway, from left in back, welcome Millie (Scarmack) Gadola, 98, the oldest living member of the Scarmack family, and Avery Taylor, two months, the youngest member, held by his grandfather Patsy Scarmack, to the recent 71st annual Scarmack family reunion at the Mercer County Shrine Club, Hermitage. More than 100 descendants of Nichola and Amelia Esposito Scarmack attended