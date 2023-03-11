MERCER — Mercer’s run of historic feats continued Saturday afternoon.
After ending long conference championship, District 10 playoff victory and state playoff appearance droughts over the past month, the Mustangs added another feat to its already lengthy list of accomplishments by securing the program’s first state-tournament win in 35 years by cruising past Southern Huntingdon 63-42 at Mercer High School in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.
“I’m at a loss for words,” Mercer boys’ basketball coach Joe Venasco said. “It seems like every game this team’s played recently has had different milestones that haven’t been touched here at Mercer in a long time. We have great kids and they absolutely deserve all the accolades they get for it.”
Mercer (21-5) last won a PIAA playoff game on March 17, 1988 with a 77-57 victory over Carlynton in the second round of the PIAA playoffs at Sharon High School.
“The first time I stepped in this gym after I was hired, I thought it was the coolest place I’d ever been,” Venasco said. “It has so much tradition. You can imagine what it was (like back during Mercer’s heyday). I brought (assistant coach Bill Andrews) up – and he hadn’t accepted my offer yet – he looked around and said ‘I can’t imagine what this place would look like on a Friday or Saturday night when it’s packed to the ceiling.’ We got to see a little bit of that tonight.”
With the win in their back pocket, the Mustangs advance to the Sweet 16 and will face WPIAL fourth-seeded Bishop Canevin (21-6) – who edged Clarion-Limestone 70-67 after claiming the PIAA title last winter – at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hampton High School.
“I told the kids downstairs (before the game) ‘You’re one of 32 teams still playing. Let’s see if we can be among the top-16,’ ” Venasco said. “And here we are! I couldn’t be any happier. It’s the kids that drive our program.”
Saturday in the County Seat, the high-octane Mustangs needed a few moments to get going against the 2-3 zone employed by the Rockets but quickly erased an early 2-0 deficit with Dae Mattocks’ 8 tallies highlighting a 14-2 run to hand Mercer a 19-11 lead entering the second quarter.
“We’ve seen (the 2-3 zone) a lot recently, because we’re so hard to guard in the man-to-man (defense) with some really quick kids and really strong kids plus 6-7 Jake Mattocks is another handful,” Venasco said. “In the past 8 games, we’ve probably seen the 2-3 zone 7 times. We know if we can get into the up-and-down to build a lead that we can dictate the defense they’re going to play against us. We did a little bit of that tonight.
“Our best offense is still our defense. When we get stops and we turn people over, we’re a pretty tough team.”
Southern Huntingdon – who cut the deficit to 4 on a Braedon North putback late in the second quarter – remained in the game over the middle two quarters, never trailing by more than 10 thanks to a long scoring drought by the County Seaters in the third.
Mercer had 8 turnovers and a trio of missed shots over the closing moments of the third quarter to keep the Rockets within striking distance.
“(Southern Huntingdon) shot the ball so well early in the game,” Venasco said. “I was wondering what we were going to do. Every time we’d start to pull away, they’d (score) back-to-back.
“The funny thing is we work on 2-on-1 and 3-on-2 drills in every single practice and we’ve executed them to a ‘T’ all season long. I don’t know if it was nerves or just the moment, but tonight, I think we had three straight possessions on the fastbreak where we threw the ball out of bounds.”
But after a Lance Carbaugh putback opened the fourth-quarter scoring and pulled the Rockets to with 43-35, Mercer – with Cole Cunningham’s 10 points complementing treys from Jake Mattocks and Braden Balaski – blew the game wide open with a 16-2 run to take a 59-37.
“All season long, we’ve had a tendency to wear teams out with our pressure defense,” Venasco said. “It may not have a great effect early in the game, but as the game wears on, we wear teams down. I really think that happened tonight.”
Jake Mattocks – who scored 12 points in the second half – finished with a game-high 18 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks, 3 steals and an assist, while Cunningham lent 15 points, 2 steals and 2 assists. Dae Mattocks chipped in another 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists for Mercer.
“It’s been a different guy every night,” Venasco said. “Jake and Dae typically don’t come out of games, but the other three (on the floor) rotate in and out and we keep those rotations pretty consistent unless you see something like Cole did tonight and in that case he’ll get a little more run.
“Bubba Palmer will step up one night with 2 or 3 3’s to carry the group. Tonight, it was Cole Cunningham’s time. Nate Haines has had different games, too.”
Notes: With the win, Mercer improves to 28-22 all-time in the playoffs but was the Mustangs’ first appearance in the PIAA tourney since 1998. … The victory snapped a 6-game losing streak in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs for Mercer (1989, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1998). … The game was the first in the PIAA tournament for Southern Huntingdon – who first fielded a boys’ basketball program in 1956. … Owen Winter (10 points, 5 rebounds), Lance Carbaugh (10 points, 7 rebounds) and Nate Myers (9 points) combined for 29 of the Rockets’ 42 points. … Myers – a 6-0 senior guard – was a 1,000-point scorer for Southern Huntingdon. … The Rockets – who made 31.7 percent of their field goals (19-of-60) and had 21 turnovers – did not make any of their 6 free throws. … Tre Miller had 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for Mercer – who assisted on 16-of-26 made field goals. … The Mustangs had 18 turnovers.
––––––
PIAA CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
S.HUNTINGDON 11 12 10 9 42
MERCER 19 10 14 20 63
SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON – Winter 4-0-0-10, Myers 4-0-1-9, North 3-0-2-6, Griest 0-0-0-0, Carbaugh 5-0-3-10, Gibbons 2-0-0-5, Hamilton 0-0-0-0, Grissinger 0-0-0-0, Fields 0-0-0-0, Erwin 1-0-0-2, Trish 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Winter 2, Myers 1, Gibbons 1. Totals: 19-0-6-42.
MERCER – J. Mattocks 8-1-1-18, D. Mattocks 6-1-6-13, Miller 0-1-2-1, Haines 0-0-0-0, Balaski 1-0-0-3, Cunningham 6-2-3-15, Palmer 3-0-0-7, Grossman 1-0-0-2, Amos 1-0-0-2, Godfrey 0-2-2-2, Fisher 0-0-0-0, McCracken 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: J. Mattocks 1, Balaski 1, Cunningham 1, Palmer 1. Totals: 26-7-14-63.
