CORRECTIONS
Delahunty student’s name misspelled in story
Delahunty Middle School sixth-grader Paige Tonty’s last name was spelled incorrectly in a story in Saturday’s Herald about the school district’s new “Character Strong” program.
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 59F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 26, 2022 @ 11:58 pm
Delahunty Middle School sixth-grader Paige Tonty’s last name was spelled incorrectly in a story in Saturday’s Herald about the school district’s new “Character Strong” program.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at ddye@sharonherald.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.