US says Russian warplane hits American drone Sea
KYIV, Ukraine — The U.S. military says a Russian warplane struck the propeller of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, causing American forces to bring the unmanned aircraft down in international waters.
The U.S. European Command says two Russian Su-27 fighter jets “conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept” of the MQ-9 drone in international airspace over the Black Sea. The State Department calls it a “brazen violation of international law.” Moscow says the U.S. drone maneuvered sharply and crashed into water following an encounter with Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept it near Crimea, but insists its warplanes didn’t fire their weapons or hit the drone.
The incident, which added to Russia-U.S. tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, appeared to mark the first time since the height of the Cold War that a U.S. aircraft was brought down after an encounter with a Russian warplane.
Biden says Carter has asked him to deliver his eulogy
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden says he plans to deliver the eulogy at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, who remains under hospice care at his home in south Georgia.
Biden told donors at a California fundraiser Monday evening about his “recent” visit to see the 39th president, whom he has known since he was a young Delaware senator supporting Carter’s 1976 presidential campaign. Biden said Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy. He then stopped himself from saying more, adding: “Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that.”
Carter’s aides and family have not disclosed his condition. The 98-year-old former president survived a cancer diagnosis in 2015 and has had several falls since then.
Santos files paperwork for possible reelection bidNEW YORK — Embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos of New York has filed paperwork indicating his intent to run for reelection, even as he faces calls to resign.
The congressman is facing ongoing criminal and ethics investigations surrounding his successful congressional campaign and much of his personal life.
Tuesday’s filing with the Federal Election Commission does not mean that he will run for a second term. But it lets his campaign committees continue raising money to pay for election debts and to possibly finance legal bills he might accrue to defend himself against any charges brought against him.
Major manufacturer
cutting its price for insulin
Another major insulin maker has promised steep price cuts, as pressure grows on drugmakers and insurers to trim the cost of a medication that millions of Americans need.
Novo Nordisk said Tuesday that it will slash some of its U.S. insulin prices up to 75% starting next year. The announcement comes less than two weeks after rival Eli Lilly said it will drop some of its prices by 70% or more later this year.
The American Diabetes Association says more than 8 million Americans use insulin, which the body needs to convert food into energy. People who have diabetes don’t produce enough insulin.
Research has shown that prices for the drug have more than tripled in the past couple of decades. High prices have prompted federal lawmakers including President Joe Biden to call for a broad cap on patient costs.
San Francisco board open to reparation payouts
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco supervisors have expressed support for an ambitious reparations plan that would include a $5 million lump-sum payment for each eligible Black person, among other measures. San Francisco could become the first major U.S. city to fund reparations for slavery and systemic racism as the idea gains traction across the country.
The Board of Supervisors heard a draft plan Tuesday that includes more than 100 recommendations. An advisory committee also recommended eliminating personal debt, selling homes to qualifying households for just $1 and guaranteeing at least $97,000 in annual income for 250 years.
The Associated Press
