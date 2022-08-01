Skyrocketing natural gas prices will heat up National Fuel Gas customers’ bills as the utility raised its rate for the gas itself 26 percent.
The rate increase took effect Monday.
This sharp rise means the average monthly bill for a typical NFG residential customer will jump by $22.98, to $110.11 from $87.13.
The increase passes along the company’s cost for the gas; the utility charges separately for delivering gas and maintaining its pipeline network. By law, a utility can’t earn a profit on what it charges for natural gas.
And this commodity joins a growing list of goods with surging prices over the past year from food to gasoline. Natural gas prices have doubled over the past year.
“This reflects actual market prices,’’ said Carly Manino, an NFG spokesperson.
There’s multiple reasons for the surging price. Among them: Electric utilities are using more natural gas to produce power, particularly for the scorching heat wave now socking much of the nation, Manino said.
Also, natural gas prices have been rising due to the ongoing Ukraine and Russian conflict which has seen Russia sharply reducing its flow of natural gas to much of Europe. and with that, the U.S. has pumped up its natural gas imports.
While gas prices are trending higher compared to recent years, “National Fuel’s purchasing strategy and use of storage gas helps to limit volatility or price spikes and ensures availability of supplies for the coming winter heating season,’’ Manino said.
Pennsylvania utility companies can update gas supply charges quarterly to reflect changes in market prices. The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be Nov. 1.
“Anyone who is having difficulty paying their bill should call us,’’ Manino said.
Among the programs the utility offers is a budget plan that more evenly spreads the cost over the year instead of getting socked with big bills during the winter.
Also, the Low-Income Residential Assistance Program offers reduced-rate monthly bills and debt forgiveness.
NFG serves over 200,000 customers in western Pennsylvania including Mercer County.
NFG: 800-365-3234
