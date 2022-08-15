LATHAM, N.Y. - Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Juan Florezrincon from Sharon and assigned to the 466th Area Support Medical Company, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on July 21, 2022.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
For more information about the Army National Guard, visit www.1800goguard.com.
