GROVE CITY - Grove City College is offering new major programs this fall in Applied Science and Engineering, Supply Chain Management, and Computer Engineering to prepare students for success in fast-growing and critical areas of the economy.
“These new majors are the result of an ongoing, strategic review and reimagining of our academic programs in areas where the college’s strengths and resources meet market needs,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Peter Frank ’95 said.
“Grove City College is well known for the quality of our engineering, business, and computer science programs. With these new areas of study, students will have greater opportunities to flourish and serve the common good,” Frank said.
The new majors are:
• B.S. in Applied Science and Engineering. This interdisciplinary major encompasses science, engineering, and business courses and includes concentration options in Biomedical Engineering and Public Health. It equips students to bridge the worlds of medical science and engineering, providing a deep scientific and mathematical foundation as well as the broad range of technical training. Graduates will be ready to secure employment as a biomedical engineer, a mental health advocate, a public health manager, a disease prevention specialist, and other highly sought-after jobs.
• B.S. in Supply Chain Management. This four-year, ACBSP-accredited Management and Marketing program prepares students to meet the world’s essential needs while keeping businesses running optimally. With an emphasis on ethical practices, students will develop skills in procurement, logistics, manufacturing, service, and planning to face challenges like national disasters and economic upheaval. Graduates will stand out as critical thinkers and effective communicators with the knowledge and skills to solve complex business problems and strengthen companies and communities.
• B.S. in Computer Engineering. This Electrical and Computer Engineering degree bridges hardware design and software development. Through the projects and robust courses in this challenging four-year program, students will strengthen and integrate their understanding of computer programming and embedded systems. With the deep foundation and hands-on experience offered in this program, graduates will be ready to launch a career in fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, high-end data science, and more.
In addition to focusing on their majors, all Grove City College students study a humanities core curriculum designed to help solidify their worldview and cultivate critical thinking skills, empathy, and a big-picture approach to their disciplines.
To learn more about studying at Grove City College, visit gcc.edu/admissions.
