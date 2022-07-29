Episode 64: Dr. Thomas Armour: Preserving his father’s aluminum legacy
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
This week Dr. Thomas Armour joins us in the studio to talk about his preservation efforts of the aluminum artwork done by his father, Arthur, and the miraculous story of how he saved the famous “Stag and Doe” from a fire at Wendell August Forge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.