Episode 67: Saturday Science with Homer Christie
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
This week legendary Grove City High School science teacher Homer Christie joins the show to talk about the revival of his popular Saturday Science event, reflect on his teaching days and share what keeps him going at the young age of 99.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.