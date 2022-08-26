Episode 68: Donna Pyles is giving back to her hometown
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
On this week’s podcast, Donna Pyles, DC Construction & Services LLC owner, joins the show to talk about giving back to her hometown of Farrell by building affordable houses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.