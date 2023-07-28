Episode 99: Overcoming life’s obstacles (feat. Kyle Jacobs)
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
Kyle Jacobs, a former resident at George Junior Republic, joins the show to discuss the hardships he faced in life, going to GJR and how he overcame obstacles to attend Columbia University and now Harvard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.